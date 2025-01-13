URSROBOT Celebrates A Successful Showcase Of NEXMOW M2 At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The

NEXMOW M2, powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., providing capabilities such as AI vision for object detection and obstacle avoidance. M2 is designed for more efficiency and more flexibility. It empowers commercial landscaping businesses to optimize resources while delivering exceptional lawn maintenance across large-scale terrains.

"We are honored to have showcased the NEXMOW M2 at CES 2025, a global stage for groundbreaking technologies," said Stephen Chen, CEO of URSROBOT. "The positive reception from attendees and industry leaders validates our mission to revolutionize commercial landscaping with intelligent, scalable, and user-friendly solutions."

"We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response to the NEXMOW M2 at CES 2025. Powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor, this robotic mower showcases advanced AI vision and obstacle avoidance, enhancing efficiency and flexibility," stated Erick Hong, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited for our continued collaboration with URSROBOT to push forward the robotics and smart home industries."

Mass Production Scheduled for Spring 2025

Following its strong debut at

CES, the NEXMOW M2 is on track for mass production in spring 2025. This next step in its journey reflects URSROBOT's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient robotic solutions to the commercial landscaping industry.

About URSROBOT

URSROBOT is a global leader in AI-powered outdoor robotics, specializing in autonomous solutions for commercial applications. Through its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, URSROBOT continues to set

drive innovation in outdoor automation.

CES 2025 marked a pivotal moment in showcasing the future of robotics, and URSROBOT invites stakeholders to join this journey of innovation as the NEXMOW M2 prepares to transform the industry.

