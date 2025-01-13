Super Lawyers Recognizes Attorney Said Ibrahim as a Rising Star for 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes exceptional expertise and dedication to client success.

Albany, NY , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divorce & Family Legal, LLC. proudly announces that Attorney Said Ibrahim has been named to the prestigious Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers for 2024. This honor is reserved for fewer than 2.5% of nationwide attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and professional achievement.

Nominees of the Rising Star awards are selected by colleagues or members of the Super Lawyers' independent research team and evaluated based on rigorous and highly competitive criteria, including case results, community impact, and peer evaluations. Only those who meet the stringent qualifications are included on the Rising Stars list, making this honor even more exclusive than the Super Lawyers designation. Said Ibrahim's inclusion highlights his unwavering commitment to legal excellence and client advocacy.







Divorce & Family Legal, LLC.

Super Lawyers' selection process reflects a comprehensive and transparent methodology. Candidates undergo a multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations from a blue-ribbon panel. For Rising Stars, nominees must be either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing law for 10 years or less, ensuring recognition of up-and-coming talent in the legal profession. Ibrahim's inclusion serves as a testament to his impressive career trajectory and potential to shape family law's future.

Since starting Divorce & Family Legal, LLC., Attorney Said Ibrahim has established himself as a leading voice in family law, focusing on divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, and related matters. His ability to navigate complex family dynamics with compassion and precision has earned him the respect of both clients and peers. Known for his strategic approach, Ibrahim works closely with individuals and families in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer, and surrounding areas to protect their legal rights and interests during challenging times.

“Being named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers is truly humbling. It has motivated me to continue advocating for my clients with the highest level of care and professionalism. I'm proud to represent the firm's clients and provide them with the legal guidance they need to move forward in their lives,” shared Attorney Ibrahim.

The team at Divorce & Family Legal, LLC. believes this recognition underscores the firm's commitment to providing personalized, results-driven representation for all clients. Known for its client-first philosophy, the firm takes pride in offering comprehensive legal solutions tailored to the unique needs of every family. Whether navigating contested divorces, mediating disputes, or establishing custody arrangements, the team is dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for those it serves.

In addition to excelling in traditional family law matters, Divorce & Family Legal, LLC. offers a range of services designed to meet the legal needs of modern families. From pre-nuptial agreements to post-divorce modifications, the firm leverages their expertise to deliver compassionate, effective legal solutions. Serving clients across New York State, its accessibility and dedication to resolving disputes amicably whenever possible sets them apart.

Learn more about Attorney Said Ibrahim and the services provided by Divorce & Family Legal, LLC by visiting their website at .

About Divorce & Family Legal, LLC.

Divorce & Family Legal, LLC. provides top-tier family law services in Albany, NY, and surrounding areas. The firm's mission is to deliver compassionate, results-driven legal representation tailored to the needs of each client.

Media Contact

Divorce & Family Legal, LLC.

Address: 69 State St Suite 1306 Albany, NY 12207

Phone: (518) 992-5924

