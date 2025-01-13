CM Approves Land For Setting Up Rajasthan Petrozone Near Pachpadra Refinery

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken significant steps to advance industrial development, ensure sufficiency, enhance drinking water availability, and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Approvals have been granted for land allotments to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Corporation (RIICO) for establishing the Rajasthan Petrozone and new industrial areas, to Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Limited for a solar energy project, and for a large-scale Chambal River-based drinking water scheme.

As part of the 2024-25 budget announcements, Sharma has approved the allocation of 74.50 hectares in Sindhiyon Ki Dhani village and 102 hectares in Khemababa Nagar village of Pachpadra Tehsil (Balotra) to RIICO. This paves the way for setting up the Rajasthan Petrozone near the Pachpadra Refinery, with work expected to commence soon.

Additionally, Sharma has sanctioned 31 hectares of land in Piplund village, Jahazpur Tehsil of Bhilwara district, for a new industrial area under RIICO's development plans for 2024-25.

In the renewable energy sector, 4,000 hectares of government land in Bodana village, Nachana Tehsil of Jaisalmer district, have been allocated to Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Limited. This will facilitate the establishment of a 2,000 MW solar power project, advancing the state's commitment to clean energy.

Furthermore, as part of the budget announcement, 221 hectares of land spanning the villages of Panchauli, Dargawan, Ferozepur, and Markakua in Mandrayal Tehsil (Karauli district) have been approved for a water reservoir. This reservoir will support the implementation of the Chambal-Sawai Madhopur-Karauli-Nadauti-Gangapur City drinking water project, ensuring reliable water supply to the region.

These approvals were given under the budget announcement year 2024-25, confirmed officials adding the CM has taken important decisions with the aim of accelerating industrial development in the state, ensuring adequate availability of energy and drinking water and increasing employment opportunities for the youth.