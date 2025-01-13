Native Americans And Italian Americans Launch Solidarity Sessions For 2025 All Invited To Participate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

Don't let Cancel Culture divide us!

Working together – Communities Continue to Unite to Oppose Cancel Culture

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Solidarity Sessions –“Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” – launch for 2025 on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 PM EST. The monthly Sessions bring diverse communities together, in unity, to oppose the cancel culture affecting so many.This groundbreaking initiative was launched last March 2024 by the Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”) and the Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”) to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism. Representatives of Italian American organizations and leadership of NAGA held productive monthly sessions throughout 2024 that were informative, collaborative and unifying.Native American, Italian American and other communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation. Fundamental to NAGA's cause is responding to misconceptions on Native American names and imagery, while Italian Americans are dedicated to preserving Columbus as the iconic symbol of their heritage and culture. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives. They invite other groups and communities to join as well to create a broad alliance to oppose cancel culture.The first Solidarity Session of 2025 will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8 PM Eastern. Members of Native American, Italian American and other communities, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue. Attendance is free to anyone interested in the important issues discussed.Registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on to register.About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation. To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture“Seven Generations Alliance” visitAbout IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. IAOVC has successfully fought and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.

