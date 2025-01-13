RE.WORK Announces AI In Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025 In Boston, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RE is excited to announce the AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025, taking place on November 18-19, 2025, in Boston, MA. This premier event will bring together healthcare professionals, data scientists, and AI innovators to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on the healthcare and industries.As AI continues to revolutionize patient care, drug development, and operational efficiency, the AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit offers a unique for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and discover new AI-driven solutions. From precision medicine and AI-powered diagnostics to drug discovery and personalized treatments, the event will showcase cutting-edge applications shaping the future of healthcare.Key Highlights of the Event:Innovative Case Studies: Explore real-world AI applications in healthcare and pharma, from improving patient outcomes to enhancing drug development.Expert Panels and Keynotes: Gain insights from leading AI researchers, healthcare executives, and industry thought leaders on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI-powered healthcare.Interactive Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse group of professionals, from healthcare providers and pharmaceutical executives to data scientists and technology innovators.Workshops and Deep Dives: Participate in hands-on sessions focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions in healthcare and pharma settings.Confirmed Speakers Include:Drew Smith – Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Ohio HealthSadiq Y. Patel – VP of Data Science & AI, WaymarkAsha Mahesh – Senior Director R&D Data Science and Digital Health, Janssen PharmaceuticalWhy Attend?The AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025 is a must-attend event for healthcare professionals, pharma executives, AI specialists, and researchers eager to explore the latest AI-driven innovations that are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and drug development. Attendees will leave equipped with the tools and knowledge to harness AI for improved patient care and business outcomes.Registration Information:Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of AI innovation in healthcare . Early bird tickets are available now. For more information and to register, visitAbout RE:RE is a global leader in AI and deep learning events, connecting industry leaders and innovators to explore the impact of AI in various domains. Our mission is to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and practical solutions to advance the field of artificial intelligence.

