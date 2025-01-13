Edge, By Pinnacle Live: Pinnacle Live Positioned To Disrupt Experiential Event Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a mission to enhance the relationship between brands and their audiences, Edge sees the future of human connection differently than many of its competitors, which is why they believed 2025 to be the right time to launch their agency.

Elizabeth Jean Poston, Head of Agency and SVP, Growth says, "In the course of our launch we have already proven our competitive advantage. While we've seen the agency landscape lean into the human element of connection, there is this notion that connection stands counter to smart use of technology. We believe instead that brands should explore and exploit the confluence of technology and the human experience." She adds, "In 2025, if you cannot live at the edge of possibility then you will be left behind. Our expertise in technology at the highest level of leadership ensures that we will always stay in lock step with the cultural zeitgeist."

"We are thrilled to introduce Edge to the market," said Natalie De Fazio, President of Pinnacle Live. "The team's extensive experience and passion for innovation allow us to deliver unparalleled creative solutions that elevate brand storytelling to new heights. Edge is committed to creating moments that not only captivate but also connect on a profound level."

"Edge is all about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences," added Mike Silvestro, SVP Creative & Technology of Edge. "Our collaborative culture and dedication to innovation ensure that we deliver high-impact moments that resonate with audiences and amplify our clients' narratives."

Edge will be formally launching its brand at this year's PCMA Convening Leaders. It is currently serving clients across all verticals for both individual brand campaigns and portfolio review and strategy consultation.

For more information about Edge and its services, visit .

About Edge:

Edge by Pinnacle Live is an experience agency that catalyzes human connection through visceral and measurable brand experiences. Founded by industry veterans driven to incite transformation, ignite joy and immersively storytell, Edge sits at the confluence of humanity and technology. For more information about Edge and its services, visit .



About Pinnacle Live:

Established in 2021 by a team of audio-visual production veterans, Pinnacle Live creates and executes meetings and live events for the hospitality industry, event organizers and corporate productions. We elevate in-person, virtual and hybrid event expectations for people, hotels and event professionals who demand better. Standing at the crossroads of turn-key event production, creative, logistics, and experiential activations, Pinnacle Live offers a unique blend of best-in-class services for event organizers, marketers, venues, and

hotels. Learn more about Pinnacle Live at

.

SOURCE Pinnacle Live, LLC