Alona Lebedieva: Supporting Ukraine Is About Defending Europe, Not About Charity

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 14, the European Commission will begin consultations with EU member states regarding the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. Poland, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, plans to do everything possible to have this package adopted by February 24 - the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and group of companies“Aurum Group”, emphasized that effective sanctions and support for Ukraine are a guarantee of security for the entire European Union.“A strong Ukraine means a safe Europe”“Today, Ukraine is holding the defense on the front line, protecting not only its own freedom but also peace and stability throughout Europe. This is a collective struggle for the future, in which everyone has their own responsibility,” Lebedieva stressed.According to her, the EU's sanctions policy must be more decisive, as the weakness of the previous 15th package showed that disagreements between countries can undermine the common front.“It is especially important now that Poland, by using its presidency, facilitates unity among the member states,” Lebedieva underlined.Ban on Russian gas imports and sanctions against the 'shadow fleet'Poland, together with the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, calls for stronger sanctions against Russia's energy sector, including a complete ban on importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). The issue of combating the“shadow fleet,” which illegally transports Russian oil, is also being raised. Of more than 600 such vessels, only 72 were blocked under the previous package of sanctions.“This is unacceptable. Half measures do not work. We need to block more vessels and remove Russia's nuclear industry from the game, as it has not yet been sanctioned,” Lebedieva noted.Time to leave differences behindAlona Lebedieva called on EU countries to realize the importance of unity in the face of a common threat.“Today, Ukraine is the barrier preventing Russian tanks from reaching the borders of Poland and the rest of Europe. Poland and Ukraine share a common enemy, so all political or cultural differences should be left behind,” she added.Lebedieva also emphasized that supporting Ukraine is not just about sanctions but about building a genuine partnership.“A strong Ukraine is a strong Poland, and this must be a key message for those who shape policy in Europe,” she is convinced.Europe seeks compromisesDuring the European Commission consultations, member states will put forward their proposals for the new sanctions package. Experts predict that due to differing positions, especially from Hungary and Slovakia, the negotiations will be challenging. However, Poland, as the presiding country, plays an important role in reaching a compromise.In Lebedieva's opinion, the outcome of these consultations will determine not only the effectiveness of the sanctions but also Europe's long-term security.“It's time to stop harboring illusions. Only together can we stop the aggressor,” she concluded.

