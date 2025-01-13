Young Minds Will Shape India's Future, CDS Anil Chauhan Tell NCC Cadets

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Young and ignited minds will play a crucial role in shaping the country's future, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan said during his visit to the National Cadets Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025 at Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

He reiterated the vision of Prime Narendra Modi that the future of India is in the hands of its youth.

The CDS emphasised that the youth comprise 27 per cent of India's population, making it a reality that the young and ignited minds will play a crucial role in shaping the country's future, said a statement.

He also highlighted the achievements of the cadets and their significant contributions to various government and social initiatives, such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Camps and the achievements in Mavlankar Shooting Championship.

Gen Anil Chauhan drew attention to the fact that January is a month of national significance, with prominent days such as Youth Day, Veterans' Day, Army Day and Republic Day falling in the month.

The CDS concluded his speech by encouraging the NCC cadets to always strive for excellence, never give up and to be optimistic in life. The address ended with the recitation of a poem by Sohan Lal Dwivedi.

As part of the event, the Chief of the Defence Staff reviewed 'Guard of Honour' by the Cadets drawn from all the three Wings of NCC. This was followed by a brilliant band display by the Newman College (Girls) Band, Kerala.

He inspected the 'Flag Area', prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates on various social awareness themes, and was briefed about their respective models.

He then visited 'Hall of Fame' where he was apprised about the history, training and achievements of NCC. The CDS and the other distinguished guests witnessed a cultural programme prepared by the cadets in the Pratap auditorium.