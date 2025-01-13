Canyon Ministries Opens Arms To REI Adventures Travelers With Faith-Based Grand Canyon Backpacking & River Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canyon Ministries, a trusted provider of faith-based adventures in the Grand Canyon, extends a heartfelt welcome to travelers affected by REI Adventures' recent closure announcement. The offers meaningful outdoor experiences that combine adventure with spiritual reflection and growth."We're truly grateful for REI Adventures' legacy in inspiring outdoor exploration," says Nate Loper, Executive Director of Canyon Ministries. "As this chapter closes for many adventurers, we're here to offer something unique-transformative experiences that combine professional guiding with opportunities for spiritual growth in God's magnificent creation."Canyon Ministries provides faith-based adventure experiences in the Grand Canyon, combining outdoor exploration with spiritual growth opportunities. The organization offers river trips , backpacking expeditions, and rim tours , all designed to help people experience God's majesty while providing professional outdoor guidance and Christian fellowship.The organization's commitment to excellence has earned it a platinum rating on Guidestar, reflecting its dedication to both outstanding adventure experiences and spiritual enrichment. All trips are led by experienced guides who share a passion for both outdoor adventure and faith-based ministry."Our adventures create space for something deeper than just the canyon's depth," explains Nate. "While providing professional outdoor experiences, we offer opportunities to connect with God in some of His most awe-inspiring settings-something truly special in today's fast-paced world."Canyon Ministries invites former REI Adventures customers to explore their range of offerings, from multi-day backpacking expeditions to family-friendly river trips. The 2025 season features multiple departure dates and various trip options to accommodate different experience levels and interests.Canyon Ministries specializes in:. Multi-day Colorado River trips through the Grand Canyon. Backpacking expeditions in the Grand Canyon and the American West. Daily Grand Canyon vehicle, hiking, and walking tours year-roundFor more information about Canyon Ministries' adventures or to book a trip, visit or call 877-997-TOUR.

