Saint Paul Commodities Honors Bailey Feed Mill Of Selma, NC, With The 2024 Excellence In Partnership Award

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Paul (SPC) is proud to recognize Bailey Feed Mill with the 2024 Excellence in Partnership Award, celebrating their critical contributions to SPC's operations and their unwavering commitment to collaboration and excellence.A cornerstone of SPC's chain, Bailey Feed Mill plays a pivotal role as a strategic transload facility, ensuring the seamless and reliable delivery of products to market. This partnership has recently expanded to include SPC's new Blending Terminal in Selma, NC, which is slated to be fully operational by May 2025. The terminal represents a significant step forward in strengthening supply chain capabilities and enhancing service for SPC's customers.SPC leadership, including Anthony Pellegrino (Vice President of Operations), Ben Olson (Director of Merchandising) and Spencer Schreiner (Director of Operations), had the honor of presenting the award to Douglas Daniel and Albert Daniel, owners of Bailey Feed Mill.This award reflects SPC's heartfelt appreciation for Bailey Feed Mill's steadfast support, innovative problem-solving, and dedication to mutual success. Together, this partnership serves as a strong foundation for future growth, and SPC looks forward to continuing this journey of shared achievement.About Saint Paul CommoditiesSPC is a leading independent platform specializing in aggregation, trading, and logistics for the renewable market in the U.S. For nearly 20 years, we have been simplifying and optimizing the buying and selling of fats and oils. With an extensive logistical network and advanced processing capabilities, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and high-quality products to our customers.About Bailey Feed MillFor nearly 70 years, Bailey Feed Mill has been a trusted partner in the grain business, offering locally sourced grains and personalized marketing solutions to growers. We provide forward contracting, storage, and logistics services to meet the unique needs of our partners.As a leading rail and transload facility in the Southeast, we deliver exceptional materials handling, tailored logistics, and cost-effective solutions across industries.

