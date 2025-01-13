Human Longevity, Inc. And Sleepscore Labs Partner To Launch AI Driven Personalized Precision Sleep Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) and SleepScore Labs today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing sleep through the integration of whole genome sequencing with comprehensive sleep data. This trailblazing collaboration combines cutting-edge whole genome sequencing with an unmatched repository of sleep data to deliver highly personalized sleep programs that can unlock peak performance and help extend healthspan.

HLI is an early pioneer of longevity medicine, leveraging advanced genomics, imaging, and data analysis, HLI has built an industry-leading more than 10,000 longitudinal patient dataset backed by over a decade of research. SleepScore Labs innovative Sleep Wellness Program, Sleep, has demonstrated measurable outcomes, including 10-26 additional hours of sleep per month and up to a 48% increase in exercise time. Sleep has also achieved global recognition as the first sleep wellness initiative permanently reimbursed by Germany's public health system, serving over 74 million insured individuals.

The collaboration between HLI and SleepScore Labs will fuse HLI's genomic analysis capabilities with SleepScore's expansive sleep datasets to create cutting-edge algorithms and personalized solutions. Leveraging advanced genomic insights, artificial intelligence, and big data, the program promises unparalleled value for individuals, employers, and healthcare systems alike.

This precision sleep program will seamlessly integrate into HLI's suite of longevity-focused offerings, equipping clients with actionable insights to enhance sleep and overall health. For customers, it represents a groundbreaking opportunity to achieve optimal sleep and, in turn, unlock peak physical and mental performance.

"For over a decade, Human Longevity has recognized sleep as a cornerstone of health and longevity," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity, Inc. "SleepScore Labs' unparalleled expertise and comprehensive data make them the ideal partner to pioneer this new frontier in precision sleep medicine. By combining genomic insights with advanced sleep tracking, advanced insights and screening, we are setting a new standard for sleep optimization."

Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs, echoed this vision: "This partnership is a groundbreaking step in applying genomics and artificial intelligence to sleep science. Together, we will empower individuals to achieve better sleep and ultimately enhance their quality of life. Precision sleep solutions are no longer a distant goal-they are here."

This groundbreaking collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and the delivery of practical, science-based solutions for health and longevity. The precision sleep program will be available to clients of both companies in 2025.

Human Longevity, Inc.

Built by the pioneers of the human genome sequencing effort since 2013, Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement, on a mission to discover and harness the technological and biological interventions that amplify span of life, health, & high-performance.

Human Longevity, Inc. is committed to accelerating living to 100+ by revolutionizing the landscape of the current system of "sickcare" to true "healthcare". By continually adding and analyzing our client's health data, we are transforming treatment from a reactive practice to one that is proactive, preventative, and personalized.

SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs is changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world's sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. SleepScore Labs was founded

by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. After building and studying a proprietary dataset with more than 600 million hours of sleep & associated parameters, SleepScore Labs offers a suite of proven B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes. To learn more, visit .

