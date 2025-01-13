Sigma Defense Secures OASIS+ 10-Year MAC IDIQ Contract For Technical, Engineering, Intelligence, And Advisory Services
1/13/2025 10:16:47 AM
OASIS+ offers a streamlined procurement framework for federal agencies, supporting mission-critical, service-based solutions across multiple disciplines. This award is available to both civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, underscoring Sigma Defense's commitment to delivering innovation and excellence to all government organizations.
Sigma Defense was recognized as a top-performing industry leader in the three service domains, based on past performance in delivering capabilities such as C5ISR, CJADC2, DevSecOps, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Integration, Training and Readiness, and Field Service Representative (FSR) support.
Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense, stated, "The OASIS+ contract is a significant win for both Sigma Defense and our customers. It enables faster, more efficient access to critical resources for our government customers while allowing us to expand our reach and enhance mission success for federal agencies across civilian and DoD sectors."
Through the OASIS+ contract, Sigma Defense will drive operational efficiency and support federal agencies in meeting their mission objectives. By leveraging OASIS+, agencies gain streamlined access to Sigma Defense's broad portfolio of professional services and cutting-edge solutions.
About Sigma Defense
Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in
Perry, GA
with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.
