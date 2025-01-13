Old Trapper Announces 2025 Partnership With The Portland Timbers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timbers Activation

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Exclusive Beef Jerky of the Portland Timbers

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky announces its expanded partnership with the Portland Timbers as the Presenting Sponsor of the Preseason and Official Beef Jerky of the team for the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Celebrating the Timbers' 50th anniversary season, this renewed collaboration will include fan experiences, community initiatives, and exclusive team integration to Timbers fans throughout the season.

Throughout the 2025 season, Old Trapper will enjoy extensive promotional opportunities, including in-game“Lucky Row” features, website visibility, social media campaigns, and TV partnerships. Fans will also spot branded signage throughout the stadium, and be able to purchase Old Trapper beef jerky at concession stands during games. A standout element of this partnership is the exclusive placement of Old Trapper's logo on Timber Joey's jersey, showcasing the brand's strong connection with the team.

Every five years, Old Trapper hosts a special activation featuring the team handing out samples and the Trapper mascot engaging with fans for personal photos and unforgettable hijinks. Trapper and Timber Joey add to the excitement by popping out during the iconic axe-themed pictures, creating moments of surprise and fun.

Additionally, throughout the season, the Old Trapper Lodge serves as an exclusive hospitality space for group rentals. Situated in the stadium's northeast corner, this private venue boasts Old Trapper and Timbers branding and premium views of the soccer action.

“Our roots run deep in Oregon and teaming up with the Portland Timbers allows us to celebrate our shared values of teamwork, dedication, and connection with the local community,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“We're excited to expand our partnership for 2025 with initiatives that will engage fans both on and off the field.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .



Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 512-777-8602

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.