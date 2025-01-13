Rpost Partners With Independent Insurance Agents Of West Virginia To Enhance Email Security And E-Signatures
Date
1/13/2025 10:05:29 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has partnered with the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (IIAWV) to empower members with robust email security and e-signature solutions. IIAWV members can now leverage HIPAA-compliant RMail for certified email delivery, secure file sharing, and impostor protection, while RSign accelerates document workflows with intuitive e-signature tools.
Sarah Estep-Martinez, Programs Coordinator at IIAWV, highlights the value RPost brings, noting the simplicity, affordability, and efficiency of RMail and RSign. With RPost's patented technologies and a proven track record of supporting millions of users worldwide, IIAWV members are well-equipped to enhance compliance, security, and productivity in their operations.
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...
Url :-
MENAFN13012025003198003206ID1109084888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.