Rpost Partners With Independent Insurance Agents Of West Virginia To Enhance Email Security And E-Signatures

1/13/2025 10:05:29 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has partnered with the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (IIAWV) to empower members with robust email security and e-signature solutions. IIAWV members can now leverage HIPAA-compliant RMail for certified email delivery, secure file sharing, and impostor protection, while RSign accelerates document workflows with intuitive e-signature tools.

Sarah Estep-Martinez, Programs Coordinator at IIAWV, highlights the value RPost brings, noting the simplicity, affordability, and efficiency of RMail and RSign. With RPost's patented technologies and a proven track record of supporting millions of users worldwide, IIAWV members are well-equipped to enhance compliance, security, and productivity in their operations.

