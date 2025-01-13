South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2024: Rise In Cheap Vehicle Imports Set To Disrupt Market Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes profiles of 92 companies including notable manufacturers and importers such as Toyota, VW, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Nissan, parts and accessories companies such as Hudaco and PG Group, dealerships including CFAO, McCarthy, Stellantis, Super Group and We Buy Cars, and fitment centres such as Glasfit and Hi-Q.
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, including the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of automotive components.
The report includes comprehensive information on production trends, manufacturing and vehicle sales and prices, key industry performance indicators, new energy vehicles, used vehicles and exports. There is information on dealerships and the vehicle aftermarket, notable players, corporate actions and regulations.
The report includes profiles of 92 companies including notable manufacturers and importers such as Toyota, VW, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Nissan, parts and accessories companies such as Hudaco and PG Group, dealerships including CFAO, McCarthy, Stellantis, Super Group and We Buy Cars, and fitment centres such as Glasfit and Hi-Q.
Outlook
An increase in vehicle production is expected in 2025, but it may be modest. NEVs are expected to expand gradually, and accelerate in the medium term as battery prices drop, more models enter the market and charging infrastructure expands. Economic conditions are limiting consumer access to vehicle financing and suppressing new vehicle sales.
Consumers are opting for longer payment terms and not replacing cars as often as they did in the past, resulting in pressure on sales. Cheap vehicle imports are expected to have a significant impact on market share. There is expected to be growth in aftermarket services as consumers hold onto vehicles longer. Manufacturers and retailers will require investment in upskilling for NEVs and advanced technologies.
Trends
Consumer demand for smaller, cheaper and more fuel-efficient cars. Continued focus on local production, domestic sales and exports to Africa. Demand reduced by low consumer confidence and economic pressures. Expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Growth of digital sales channels and online platforms. Increasing importance of used vehicle market and growth in sales.
Investment in technology and R&D for technologically-advanced vehicles. Local vehicle manufacturers are transitioning to manufacturing EVs. Price-sensitive consumers affecting new car sales. Shift toward electric and new energy vehicles. Sustainability and environmental concerns driving shift to sustainable practices.
Challenges
Shortages of skilled labour and the need to upskill workforce. Adoption of renewable energy. Consumer preference for affordable and used vehicles. Energy constraints and reliance on alternative energy. Illegal import of grey vehicles and influx of counterfeit parts Increasing input costs. Limited infrastructure and high cost of EVs. Political unrest and strike action. Reduced consumer income. Significant competition from affordable imports from Asia. Stricter emission standards. Supply chain disruptions.
Introduction
Vehicle manufacturing is a major manufacturing sector, with vehicle and automotive component manufacturing accounting for over 20% of manufacturing output in 2023. Record high vehicle exports saw the automotive industry outperform the rest of the manufacturing sector in 2023, but growth slowed from January to August 2024. Weak consumer confidence and economic pressures have reduced demand for new vehicles. Changing consumer preferences are having a significant impact on the market. Manufacturers are facing ongoing supply chain disruptions and supply challenges for key components.
Opportunities
Export to Africa. Adoption of renewable energy. Demand for specialised technology and advanced vehicle services. Digital omni-channels and ecommerce platforms. Digital transformation and growth in data analytics. Expansion of NEV market. Higher demand for aftermarket and service industry. Import of more affordable vehicles. Local production of EVs. Localisation of component manufacture. Production of batteries for EVs or supply of key raw materials. Recycling and circular economy. Supply chain diversification with local suppliers filling gaps. Training and upskilling. Used vehicle market expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. New Energy Vehicles
6.8. Grey Vehicles and Counterfeit Parts
6.9. Vehicle Prices
6.10. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
Manufactures and Imports Motor Vehicles
Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd Bell Equipment Ltd Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles South Africa (Pty) Ltd Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd Tata Motors (Sa) (Pty) Ltd Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Volkswagen Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Manufacturers Of Bodies For Motor Vehicles & Trailers And Semi-Trailers
Afrit (Pty) Ltd Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd Route Management (Pty) Ltd Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd
Manufacturers Of Parts And Accessories For Motor Vehicles
Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd Aunde South Africa (Pty) Ltd Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd Autox (Pty) Ltd Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd Borbet Sa (Pty) Ltd Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd Federal-Mogul Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd Hudaco Industries Ltd Kap Ltd Lumotech (Pty) Ltd Ma Automotive Tool And Die (Pty) Ltd Mahle Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd Pfk Electronics (Pty) Ltd Pg Group (Pty) Ltd Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd Toyota Boshoku South Africa (Pty) Ltd Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sale Of Other New Parts And Accessories
Africa Mobility Solutions (Pty) Ltd Alert Engine Parts (Division Of Motus Group Ltd) Autozone Holdings (Pty) Ltd Desamark (Pty) Ltd Hudaco Industries Ltd Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Skf South Africa (Pty) Ltd Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd Worldwide Automotive Group (Enterprises) (Pty) Ltd Zf Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Domestic Vehicle Sales & Maintenance And Repair Of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships
Babcock Africa Services (Pty) Ltd Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Car City Holdings (Pty) Ltd Cars On The Internet (Pty) Ltd Cfao Mobility (Pty) Ltd Combined Motor Holdings Ltd Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd Hatfield Holdings (Pty) Ltd Homefind24 (Pty) Ltd Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd Lsm Distributors (Pty) Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Mccarthy (Pty) Ltd Motus Holdings Ltd Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Nmi Durban South Motors (Pty) Ltd Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Super Group Ltd Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Voertuie Vir Almal (Pty) Ltd Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd Waterworld (Pty) Ltd We Buy Cars (Pty) Ltd
Fitment Centres
Auto And Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd Pg Group (Pty) Ltd Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd Supa Quick Retail (Pty) Ltd Tiauto Investments (Pty) Ltd
Auto Salvage Sector
Acme Salvage (Pty) Ltd Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd Coastline Auto Rebuilds And Spares Cc Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd Dynamic Salvage Management Cc M And D House Motors Cc Salvage Management And Disposals (Pty) Ltd
