South Africa IT Industry 2024: South Africa's Emergence As The Top Performing Business Process Outsourcing Destination In Africa Supports Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report on the IT industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on hardware, software, cloud computing, fintech, data management, cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, autonomous IT systems and AI. There is information on the size and state of the industry, transaction technology, data platforms, online retail, retail technology and public sector IT.
South Africa has a well-developed, internationally-competitive IT industry. Following a spike in hardware and software demand during the pandemic, the industry has faced four years of disruptions and a poor economy. IT hardware has been hit the hardest. There has been strong growth in cloud computing and software consulting and development.
South Africa's emergence as the top performing business process outsourcing destination in Africa supported growth, as did the development of fintech. The deployment of AI is boosting innovation and growth, and is set to continue to bring significant change to the industry.
South Africa IT Market Opportunities
Application of AI to IT Data centres Digital platforms Fintech Online retail Outsourced IT and business processing
South Africa IT Market Challenges
Affordability Cybersecurity Internet connectivity is limited to mobile devices IT infrastructure needs to develop quicker Lack of skills Low growth, high interest rates, high inflation, insecure power supply, and political instability South Africa's internet speeds are low by international standards The migration to cloud services is becoming increasingly complex and expensive.
Key Market Trends
AI is being applied to most IT services, with the expectation of enormous benefits to economies. Cloud computing has led to IT increasingly being sold on a subscription basis, particularly SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Cloud computing has reduced capital requirements for digitisation and lowered barriers to IT adoption for smaller companies.
Cloud services investment has developed to include that of onshore data centres. Strong growth, especially for cloud services, data centre investment, IT services and business process outsourcing. There is slow and steady adoption of fintech, digital payment options, digital platforms, and online retail.
Market Outlook
The IT industry is set for growth, driven by cloud computing, the localisation of data centres, fintech, a competitive IT services and business process outsourcing sector, and AI. Industry growth will be driven by software.
The industry includes large companies with international reach, a strong and dynamic startup community, and the expanding presence of core technology providers. Growth may be affected by the lack of critical skills and slow pace of policy and regulatory development.
Report Coverage
The report includes notable players, corporate actions, regulatory developments and influencing factors such as environmental issues like electricity consumption and e-waste. There are profiles of 84 companies including Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Acer, EOH and AdaptIT.
COMPANY PROFILES
4Sight Holdings Ltd Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd ACI Global (Branch of ACI Global Ltd) Active Track (Pty) Ltd AdaptIT Holdings (Pty) Ltd Adcorp Holdings Ltd Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd Altron Ltd Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd AOLC (Pty) Ltd Asustek Computers (Pty) Ltd AYO Technology Solutions Ltd B D Silks CC Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd Capital Appreciation Ltd Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd Cocrec8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd Cocrec8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd Datatec Ltd Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The) Easypay (Pty) Ltd Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd EOH Holdings Ltd ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd Gijima Group Ltd Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd Intel South Africa Corporation International Time and Access Technologies CC Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd Lightstone (Pty) Ltd Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Metrofile Holdings Ltd Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd Mustek Ltd Naspers Ltd Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd Open Text South Africa (Pty) Ltd Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd Payfast (Pty) Ltd Pepkor Trading (Pty) Ltd Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd Q Link Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd Siemens (Pty) Ltd South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd Trustlink (Pty) Ltd Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd Wizzit Digital SA (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Government IT Spend
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
