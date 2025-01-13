Q'apel Medical Announces CE Mark Approval For Armadillo Selectflextm Neurovascular Access System
Date
1/13/2025 9:01:16 AM
"Neurovascular access can be
extremely challenging.
The tortuous
anatomy
requires flexibility
to navigate the tight twists and turns, however, flexible access catheters tend to lack the support and stability
required for
device
delivery once
positioned,"
commented Pascal
Jabbour,
MD,
FAANS, FACS,
FAHA, The Angela and Richard T. Clark Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery and Radiology, Division Chief of
Neurovascular Surgery
& Endovascular Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. "Armadillo provides a one-and-done solution that simplifies access
procedures. It is designed to place full control in the hands of the operator as it allows users to transform the catheter from highly trackable to highly supportive as needed throughout the procedure with the simple injection or withdrawal of just 0.2cc of saline."
The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlexTM Technology delivers the versatility required
for
physicians
to
confidently
tackle a
wide
range
of
neurovascular
interventions.
Regardless of access site, the low-profile 7F catheter enables a biaxial approach to accelerate delicate interventions and eliminate the complexity and cost of conventional tri-axial configurations.
"The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlexTM Technology addresses the shortcomings of currently available neurovascular access catheters. We believe it provides a novel option that allows hospitals to standardize device usage, decrease inventory constraints and reduce
cost per procedure," stated Jodie Fam, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "I thank our incredible team for their efforts to achieve this critical milestone. We look forward to building upon Armadillo's U.S. commercial success as we prepare to expand our international portfolio and deliver this meaningful solution
to
the
European
market,
and
others,
in
the
coming
months."
About
Q'Apel Medical:
Q'Apel Medical
is
revolutionizing
neurovascular
interventions.
Inspired by
the
evolving
needs
of
our customers,
our
novel
approach
allows
us
to
solve
clinical
challenges
where
others
fall
short.
We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely
engineered
products, designed
in
partnership
with
neurovascular
specialists,
that
address
what
is needed
right
now,
yet
with
the
versatility
to
focus
on
what
is
coming
next. For
more
information, visit
.
Media
Contact:
Charlene Herndon
SPRIG Consulting
[email protected]
