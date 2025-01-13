Angels Among Us And Fusion Made The Holidays Magical For Pediatric Cancer Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This event means so much to Fusion. It's important to everyone here that we provide an amazing night of fun for the kids and do everything in our power to make the holidays feel magical regardless of what they are going through," said Dani Kauffman, Employee Engagement Manager.

This is the fifth year in a row that Fusion and Angels Among Us have thrown a night of festivities for impacted families. The two organizations are very aligned in their core values, always aiming to make a positive impact.

Angels Among Us started as a grassroots organization that has now grown to support nearly all of the pediatric cancer patients treated in Nebraska. The team is on a mission to provide financial and emotional support to pediatric cancer families living in or being treated in Nebraska. The organization served nearly 130 families with more than $700,000 in financial assistance.

You can learn more about Fusion and its commitment to improving the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion/our-impact .

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

877.230.3885

[email protected]



SOURCE Fusion