Enjoy plant-based artisan Italian sweet treats at Amorino this Veganuary

(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) For those committed to living a plant-based lifestyle or looking to embrace a new diet this month, world renowned Artisan Italian gelato brand, Amorino, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, presents a wide collection of sorbets and macarons that are vegan and gluten free.



Amorino Dubai’s vegan sorbets come directly from Italy with no artificial colouring or flavouring and are made using carefully selected ingredients that are entirely animal-free.



On the menu, plant-based foodies will find a generous selection of sorbet flavours that are vegan, including Chocolate Bio, Orange & Cinnamon, Mango, Raspberry, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, and Lemon. To serve, guests can also add a vegan Raspberry Macaron on top in a tub or cone of their liking.



Amorino Dubai also offers vegan sorbet drinks, inviting customers to mix any of the vegan flavours to create a refreshing beverage to suit their taste.



In-store, customers will find gelato artists shaping gelatos into Amorino’s signature rose – with guests invited to order as many flavours as there are petals on the flower. Putting the cherry on the cake, customers can opt to add a macaron to top their creation. With a focus on serving a quality-driven product, Amorino’s philosophy is to only use carefully sourced ingredients, all of which are free of preservatives, artificial flavours, and flavour enhancers, to make its artisanal gelato and sorbet.





