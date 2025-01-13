Türkiye releases detention orders for 47 individuals in fraud investigation

(MENAFN) Detention orders have been issued for 47 individuals, including Riza Akpolat, the mayor of Besiktas in Istanbul, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged within municipal tender processes, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday.



The investigation involves an organized crime network accused of bribing municipal leaders and senior officials to manipulate public tenders. According to the prosecutor’s office, 47 suspects have been implicated in these activities.



The investigation allegedly uncovered that the crime network ensured its companies won tender contracts, prompting a three-month surveillance operation targeting the suspects.



Akpolat, elected as Besiktas mayor in 2019, is a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party.



Additionally, Ahmet Ozer, the mayor of Esenyurt in Istanbul, who was previously arrested and removed from office on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organization," is also involved in the investigation.



All suspects face charges of "membership in a criminal organization," "manipulating tenders," and "unlawfully acquiring assets."

