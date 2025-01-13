Scale Computing's Edge Computing For In-Store Retail Solutions Showcased At NRF '25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Powering Retail Growth and In-Store Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF '25: Retail's Big Show --

Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its ongoing expansion and success across the retail industry, empowering businesses in, Convenience and Retail, Quick Serve Restaurants, Grocery Retail, and General Retail with resilient, high-performance IT infrastructure for in-store edge computing. Scale Computing's solutions enable retail operators to deliver enhanced customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and simplify IT management. Scale Computing will showcase its transformative edge computing solutions at NRF '25: Retail's Big Show , the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York City, January 14-16.

As retailers face mounting demands for reliable, responsive in-store IT systems, Scale Computing has helped meet these needs with Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform), delivering powerful, autonomous infrastructure tailored to the retail environment. Leading retail brands, such as Royal Farms , Ahold Delhaize , and others across these four major sectors, are partnering with Scale Computing to improve operations, increase uptime, and reduce IT management burdens.

Convenience and Fuel Retail : Royal Farms, a leader in convenience and fuel retail with over 260 locations, integrated SC//Platform to modernize its IT infrastructure . With capabilities such as high availability and disaster recovery, Royal Farms achieved significant improvements in operational reliability and efficiency across its stores. Scale Computing Fleet Manager

(SC//Fleet Manager) also enables Royal Farms to monitor and manage infrastructure remotely, reducing the need for on-site IT interventions and maintaining service reliability. By selecting SC//Platform and SC//Fleet Manager, Royal Farms increased deployment velocity and delivered the solution to 200+ stores in under six months.

Quick Serve Restaurants (QSRs) : In the fast-paced QSR industry, Scale Computing's solutions support national brands in maintaining continuous operations for critical applications like point-of-sale, kitchen display systems, and digital menu boards. Scale Computing's edge computing infrastructure is easily deployed in mobile environments, such as food trucks, where space and IT support are limited. This approach allows QSRs to enhance service reliability, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

Grocery Retail : Ahold Delhaize, a global grocery leader, partnered with Scale Computing

to implement SC//Platform in over 6,700 stores. This hyperconverged edge computing solution simplifies IT management with automated processes and provides enhanced disaster recovery capabilities. SC//Platform enabled Ahold Delhaize to adopt innovative technologies, like real-time pricing and AI-driven inventory management, enhancing both operational efficiency and the in-store shopping experience.

General Retail : A large national hardware store chain along with a large national cosmetics chain deployed Scale Computing's edge computing platform across its network, ensuring uninterrupted access to point-of-sale, inventory, and customer service applications. By leveraging patented Scale Computing HyperCoreTM

for high availability, these retailers have been able to deliver a more seamless customer experience while reducing IT downtime and simplifying system management.

"Retailers today need IT solutions that provide resilience, scalability, and simplicity to keep pace with customer expectations," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-Founder, Scale Computing. "Our work with industry leaders across retail demonstrates how edge computing can enable business growth and deployment velocity, even in highly distributed environments. We look forward to showcasing our solutions at NRF '25 and discussing how we continue to empower retailers to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

To learn more, NRF '25, attendees can visit Scale Computing at booth #356 to experience how SC//Platform transforms retail operations, from fast-paced quick-serve locations to high-demand grocery environments. Scale Computing experts will be on hand to demonstrate how its edge computing solutions help retailers streamline IT management, enhance uptime, and elevate customer engagement.

To learn more about the award-winning Scale Computing solutions, please visit .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing

is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

SOURCE Scale Computing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED