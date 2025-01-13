Check Reactions From Pakistan As Netflix Drops IND Vs PAK Cricket Documentary 'The Greatest Rivalry'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has just dropped a poster for The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan documentary.“Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch,” says the description of the documentary.

The documentary features many icons from both countries: Sourav Ganguly, Waqar Younis and Virender Sehwag.

“Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix,” the OTT giant posted while sharing the poster on Instagram.

Reactions from Pakistan

“Now They Only gonna flexing their wc victories. That's the job of star sports once upon a time,” wrote one Instagram user from Pakistan.

“​​Pakistan won most matches... India won their first ever test match in Pakistan in the year 2003... but in this series, they will show India as a dominant force,” wrote another.

“his series will only show the Indian wins. While the reality is .....Test: (Pakistan 12; India 9) ODI: (Pakistan 73; India 57) T20I: (India 9; Pakistan 3),” came from another.

“Even though pakistan is the GOAT of cricket but ofcourse youll show less and fabricate the whole thing just to please a greater audience,” posted one user.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats

India and Pakistan have played 59 Test matches so far. Pakistan have won 12, India 9 and 38 matches ended in a draw.

In ODIs, the greatest rivals have played 135 matches so far. The Men in Blue have won 57 times while Pakistan won 73 times. Five games provided no results.