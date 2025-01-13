(MENAFN- Pressat) Croydon Youth charity Legacy Youth Zone has appointed Myke Catterall as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Myke brings extensive youth work and leadership experience, combined with a deep passion for supporting young people driven by his own lived experience as a young person in care, poverty, and homelessness.

The appointment comes at a key time for the charity, which has recently celebrated its 5th birthday and launched an ambitious new strategy 'Our Lasting Legacy' to give thousands of young people of Croydon the opportunity to discover their full potential through positive activities and inspirational Youth Workers, within a safe environment.



Myke brings extensive youth work experience, leadership, and dedication to the CEO role at Legacy Youth Zone, having joined the organisation in May 2019 as one of the founding senior team and the Business and People Manager and then quickly transitioned into the Head of Youth Work and Safeguarding Lead. He was instrumental in developing Legacy Youth Zone as a safe and inclusive space for young people. In his subsequent role as Deputy CEO, Myke led efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships, streamline operational processes, and enhance the systems Legacy uses to assess its impact.

Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, Myke oversaw the organisation's day-to-day operations with a strong focus on strategic planning, financial management, and youth advocacy. His efforts have ensured Legacy Youth Zone remains a trusted and vital resource for young people in Croydon – and now supports and provides a safe inspiring space for hundreds of young people across the borough CEO, Myke is eager to build on this strong foundation to expand the organisation's reach and continue to deliver transformative opportunities for young people and lead Legacy Youth Zone into its next phase of growth as it delivers against its strategy .

Commenting on his appointment, Myke Catterall said:" I know first-hand how crucial safe spaces and trusted youth workers are to young people - having been mentored and supported myself as a young person from homelessness into positive pathways by people who saw potential in me. I'm thrilled to now be in a position to offer the same opportunities to young people. It is an honour to step into the role of CEO at Legacy Youth Zone. Over the past five years, we have had an incredible impact on the lives of young people in Croydon and surrounding areas – and my promise to the young people of Croydon is that we will always be there for them. I'm excited to lead our dedicated team in creating even greater opportunities and ensuring that every young person in Croydon has the support and resources they need to achieve their potential."

Legacy Youth Zone has also appointed a new chair, Simon Culpeper, Commenting on Myke's appointment, he said.“Myke has been a driving force behind the success of Legacy Youth Zone, demonstrating a deep understanding of our mission and the needs of the young people we serve. As a board, we have full confidence in Myke's leadership and vision. We are thrilled to see him take the helm as CEO and lead the organisation into an exciting future,"



