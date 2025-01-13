JD Vance clarifies stance on pardoning January 6 rioters, calls for accountability for violence

(MENAFN) The new White House administration's stance on pardoning those convicted of the January 2021 Capitol riots in Washington has been made clear by US Vice President-elect JD Vance, who has stated that those who committed violence should still be held accountable.



Vance stated that the pardoning process is "very simple" in an interview with Shannon Bream of Fox News on Sunday. He underlined that the of President-elect Donald will prioritize resolving the "unfair prosecutions" of peaceful protestors, pointing out that some peaceful were subjected to more severe punishments than others.



In an effort to thwart the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, four years ago. Numerous people were killed, law enforcement personnel were hurt, and a large amount of property was damaged in the incident.



“If you protested peacefully on January 6th, and you’ve had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned. If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vance stated, also saying that some cases were more coplicated and would need careful evaluation.



MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109084217