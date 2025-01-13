GCC General Secretariat Holds 5Th Media Cooperation Meeting With Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, represented by the Human and Environment Affairs Sector, in cooperation with the Kuwait of Information's Foreign Sector organized on Monday the fifth meida cooperation meeting between the GCC and Jordan.

The meeting was chaired virtually by Dr. Adel Al-Mishaan, Undersecretary for the External Media Sector at Kuwait's Ministry of Information and current session president, with representatives from GCC countries and Jordan participating.

The discussions of the meeting focused on reviewing the Secretariat's proposals to enhance media cooperation, as well as exchanging visits, sharing expertise on digital marketing and electronic media advertising, and organizing workshops to train professionals in radio and television. (end)

