IIT Kanpur Develops World’s First Robotic Hand Exoskeleton with Brain-Computer Interface for Stroke Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 January 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has developed a first-of-its-kind Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)-based Robotic Hand Exoskeleton to transform stroke rehabilitation and redefine post-stroke therapy by accelerating recovery and enhancing patient outcomes. This innovation is the result of 15 years of rigorous research by Prof. Ashish Dutta from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kanpur, supported by Department of Science and Technology (DST), UK India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The BCI-based robotic hand exoskeleton employs a unique closed-loop control system that actively engages the patient’s brain during therapy. It integrates three essential components: a Brain-Computer Interface that captures EEG signals from the brain’s motor cortex to assess the patient’s intent to move, a robotic hand exoskeleton that performs therapeutic hand movements, and software that synchronizes brain signals with the exoskeleton for real-time assist-as-required force feedback. This synchronized approach ensures continuous engagement of the brain, fostering faster and more effective recovery.

Speaking about the innovation, Prof. Ashish Dutta said, “Stroke recovery is a long and often uncertain process. Our device bridges the gap between physical therapy, brain engagement, and visual feedback creating a closed-loop control system that activates brain plasticity, which is the brain's ability to change its structure and function in response to stimuli. This is especially significant for patients whose recovery has plateaued, as it offers renewed hope for further improvement and regaining mobility. With promising results in both India and the UK, we are optimistic that this device will make a significant impact in the field of neurorehabilitation.”

Stroke-induced motor impairments often result from damage to the motor cortex, and traditional physiotherapy methods have limitations due to insufficient brain involvement. This device addresses this by linking brain activity with physical movement. During therapy, patients are visually guided on screen to perform random hand movements, such as opening or closing their left or right fist, while their correct intent to move generates EEG signals in the brain and EMG signals in the muscles. These two signals are then fused to activate the robotic exoskeleton in assist-as-required mode. This ensures that the brain, muscles and visual engagement work in harmony to improve recovery outcomes.

Pilot clinical trials conducted in collaboration with Regency Hospital (India) and the University of Ulster (UK), have yielded exceptional results, showcasing the transformative potential of the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)-based Robotic Hand Exoskeleton. Remarkably, eight patients—four in India and four in the UK—who had plateaued in their recovery one or two years post-stroke achieved complete recovery through this innovative therapy. The device significantly enhances the effectiveness of rehabilitation by actively engaging the brain during therapy, leading to faster and more comprehensive recovery compared to conventional physiotherapy.

Stroke recovery is most effective within the first six to twelve months, but this device has demonstrated the ability to facilitate recovery even beyond that critical timeframe. With large scale clinical trials underway with Apollo Hospitals in India, the device is expected to be commercially available within three to five years, offering new hope to stroke patients.





