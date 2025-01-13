(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, UAE – 13 January 2025 – Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, is proud to announce that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), to deliver exclusive benefits to CBD customers and engage the broader UAE community through the city’s most anticipated festivals, shopping experiences, and lifestyle events as part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar.

This partnership strengthens CBD’s mission to back the ambitions of its customers and the wider community by participating in DFRE’s extensive programme of events, which includes flagship festivals such as Ramadan and Eid in Dubai, Dubai Shopping Festival, The Great Online Sale, 3 Day Super Sale, Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, Back to School, Dubai Home Festival, Festival of Lights, and Dubai Fitness Challenge, among others.

The partnership agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Khaled Al Hammadi, GM of Personal Banking Group at Commercial Bank of Dubai.

Exclusive Benefits for Customers, Impactful Experiences for the Community

Through this partnership, CBD will provide unique and meaningful benefits that enhance the lives of its customers and contribute to the vibrant community spirit of Dubai:

• Exclusive Privileges for Customers: CBD cardholders will enjoy exclusive cashback offers, special discounts, and access to tailored promotions across retail, dining, and entertainment experiences during DFRE’s year-round calendar of citywide events and festivals.

• Special Offers and Campaigns: Beyond exclusive retail and lifestyle benefits, CBD will introduce campaigns and exclusive offers during key events and festivals, including financial planning support during key community DFRE initiatives.

• Community Engagement Initiatives: CBD will activate initiatives that bring communities together, such as wellness programmes, family-focused activities, and interactive experiences at all key events and festivals in the Retail Calendar.

A Commitment to Enriching Lives

CBD’s commitment to this partnership aims to contribute to the dynamic and diverse culture of Dubai, creating opportunities for individuals and families to connect, celebrate, and thrive. Whether it is by supporting Dubai’s iconic shopping festivals, celebrating cultural milestones like Ramadan and Eid, or encouraging active lifestyles through events like Dubai Fitness Challenge, this partnership represents a shared dedication to delivering enriching experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said:

“This partnership with DFRE represents an exciting opportunity for us to enrich the lives of our customers and the communities we serve. By working together to deliver exclusive benefits and unforgettable experiences during Dubai’s most celebrated events, we are reaffirming our commitment to backing the ambitions of our customers and the communities we serve. CBD is proud to play a role in bringing Dubai’s vibrant festivals to life, supporting its position as one of the world’s most exciting cities.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said:

“The strategic partnership with the Commercial Bank of Dubai marks an important milestone in our unwavering commitment to curate memorable experiences for residents and visitors throughout our highly anticipated year-round calendar of citywide festivals and events. The collaboration is a true testament to the exemplary spirit of private-public collaboration that continues to be at the heart of Dubai’s wider economic success. Together, we look forward to strengthening Dubai’s thriving retail sector, ultimately fostering sustainable growth and tourism development in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the Emirate’s position as the world’s best city to live, visit, and work in.”





MENAFN13012025007640016455ID1109084057