Global Population Health Management Market Size To Surpass USD 119.16 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR Of 15.58% – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Population Management Growth is Driven by Rapid Adoption of Value-Based Care Models and Technological Innovations. Pune, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Population Health Management Market , valued at USD 32.30 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 119.16 billion by 2032, growing at a 15.58% CAGR over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Population Health Management Trends: The Population Health Management market is being driven by an increasing focus on value-based care, government initiatives, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. PHM systems aggregate patient data from diverse sources, enabling healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes while managing costs effectively. The demand for advanced analytics, integrated care, and real-time patient tracking is significantly boosting the market. Innovations in cloud computing, AI, and machine learning have greatly enhanced PHM systems' capabilities, enabling advanced data analysis and population health insights. Government efforts to promote electronic health records (EHRs) and interoperability are further accelerating market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of scalable, remote health management solutions, fueling the demand for PHM technologies.

Veradigm LLC

Oracle

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence (Cedar Gate Technologies)

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Optum, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Welltok (Virgin Pulse)

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare
Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 32.30 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 119.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.58% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growth Fueled by the Transition to Value-Based Care and Technological Innovations in Healthcare.

Market Segment Insights

By Product & Service

In 2023, the software segment led the population health management market, accounting for 52% of total market revenue. This growth is fueled by the increasing use of advanced analytics, electronic health records, and predictive software solutions, which are essential for effective patient management and coordination. These tools enable healthcare providers to efficiently process patient data, identify trends, and improve care outcomes. Meanwhile, the services segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the rising demand for consulting, implementation, and ongoing training services. Customized service solutions that meet specific organizational needs are a key factor propelling the adoption of this segment, enhancing its contribution to the overall market expansion.

By Mode of Delivery

Cloud-based solutions dominated the population health management market in 2023, with around 80% market share. Their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide real-time data access and interoperability make them highly preferred by healthcare providers. Cloud platforms allow seamless data aggregation, improving care coordination and enabling predictive analytics. As healthcare organizations seek flexible, secure, and remote solutions, the demand for cloud-based delivery models is expected to grow rapidly. The increasing emphasis on remote healthcare and the flexibility offered by cloud solutions are significant drivers of this market's accelerated growth, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for efficient, scalable healthcare technologies.

Population Health Management Market Key Segmentation:

By Product & Service



Software Services

By Mode of Delivery



On-premise Cloud-based

By End User



Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers Other End Users

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the population health management market in 2023. The region benefits from a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong presence of key players, and significant investments in digital health technologies. The U.S., in particular, led the charge with extensive adoption of electronic health records and value-based care models.

Europe is expected to see steady growth, driven by government regulations supporting the integration of patient data and increasing rates of chronic diseases. Countries such as Germany and the U.K. are investing heavily in digital health solutions, contributing to the market's growth.

Asia Pacific is poised to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The region is seeing increased healthcare spending, the adoption of digital health solutions, and government initiatives focused on improving healthcare systems, particularly in fast-growing markets like China and India.

Recent Developments



January 2025: HealthEC and VirtualHealth unveiled Elligint Health, merging VirtualHealth's HELIOS platform with HealthEC's analytics to deliver more integrated, precision-driven solutions that support healthcare organizations under value-based care models.

January 2025: Cedar Gate Technologies earned recognition as the innovation leader in the Frost Radar U.S. Population Health Management 2024 report, a testament to its advancements in PHM technology. November 2024: i2i Population Health collaborated with CureMD to strengthen care management and improve health outcomes by integrating PHM and EHR systems.

Conclusion

The Population Health Management market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for effective, data-driven healthcare solutions. As healthcare organizations transition to value-based care models and embrace digital transformation, the need for robust PHM solutions is intensifying. The adoption of cloud-based technologies, the ongoing development of advanced analytics, and a greater focus on patient-centered care are key factors that will continue to shape the market's trajectory. With innovative solutions being rolled out across regions, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, the market is set to witness rapid expansion over the coming years, ensuring improved healthcare outcomes and better population health management.





