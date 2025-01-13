Italian Premier says Soros greater danger than Musk

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni has argued that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is a greater threat to global stability than tech mogul Elon Musk. Her comments came in response to questions about Musk's influence on global politics, particularly after his recent critiques of the German and British governments, and his upcoming role in Donald Trump’s incoming administration.



During a press event in Rome on Thursday, Meloni was asked whether Musk's wealth and influence posed a threat to democracy. She dismissed this notion, stating that Musk’s stance isn’t the issue, but rather the real danger arises when wealthy individuals, like Soros, use their resources to finance political parties and organizations to sway policies worldwide. Meloni singled out Soros as an example of this kind of influence.



While Italy is reportedly in discussions with Musk's SpaceX for the country’s telecommunications security system, Meloni denied any private dealings with Musk, emphasizing that she does not use her public office to favor friends.



Meloni's defense of Musk and her relationship with him has been scrutinized in the media, but she has reassured lawmakers that her decisions would not be swayed by Musk's economic interests. Musk, who will join Trump’s team as part of an unofficial "Department of Government Efficiency," has recently criticized European leaders and has also targeted Soros, comparing him to a villain from Star Wars after President Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Soros, through his Open Society Foundations, has faced criticism for attempting to influence political processes globally and has been banned in countries like Russia, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

