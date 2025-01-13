(MENAFN) The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has overwhelmingly voted against denouncing Russian President Vladimir for the situation in Ukraine in its 2025 election program.



To choose the platform for the upcoming snap legislative next month, the delegates convened for a conference on Saturday in Riesa, Germany.



Bundestag member Albrecht Glaser suggested that the "AfD condemns the behavior of President Putin and once again calls on all warring parties to propose an immediate ceasefire and hold peace talks" and accused Russia of failing to protect people in Ukraine.



Sixty-nine percent of the delegates voted against the resolution, according to N-TV. The conflict is barely mentioned in passing in the party leadership-approved draft program, which states that "the war in Ukraine has disturbed the European peaceful order," according to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.



