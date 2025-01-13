Hartzell Debuts Carbon Voyager Propellers Optimized For Cessna Skywagons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hartzell Propeller Carbon Voyager

- Hartzell PropellerPIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller's new, lightweight three-blade Carbon Voyager propellers have received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the Cessna Skywagon fleet.The advanced carbon fiber composite propellers are now available for Cessna 180, 182, 185, 206, and T206 single-engine aircraft equipped with Continental 470-50, 520, and 550 engines. Propeller diameters range from 80 to 86 inches, depending on the application.Building on the proven performance and widespread market acceptance of the metal Voyager propeller introduced in 2019, the Carbon Voyager represents the next evolution of Hartzell's purpose-built propellers for Cessna Skywagon owners and operators.Weighing just 54 pounds, the Carbon Voyager is the lightest option on the market-20.8 pounds lighter than its metal counterpart. As with all of Hartzell's carbon fiber composite propellers, the blades are certified for unlimited life, providing significant long-term value.Optimized for the Skywagon Mission Profile“The original aluminum Voyager has earned its place as a popular propeller upgrade among the Cessna Skywagon community,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. "Our new Carbon Voyager takes it to the next level of performance and durability, delivering three to four percent improvement in takeoff distances and climb performance, all with a significant weight reduction.”Manufactured using aerospace-grade carbon fiber composite materials, the Carbon Voyager was specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of backcountry, off-airport operations, providing superior durability against foreign object damage and improved erosion resistance against environmental conditions.Additionally, Carbon Voyager propellers feature a 2,400-hour or six-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and come with the industry's longest warranty, extending through the first overhaul.Cessna Skywagon owners can contact Hartzell Propeller directly or reach out to the company's network of Recommended Service Facilities and MROs for Top Prop pricing and purchase information.Supporting Backcountry AviationAs part of its ongoing commitment to backcountry aviation, Hartzell Propeller is continuing its $1,000 discount on backcountry propellers for members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF). Additionally, for every Voyager propeller purchased by an RAF member in 2025, Hartzell will contribute $250 directly to the organization. The RAF is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, maintaining, and creating public-use recreational airstrips across the United States.About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .About Hartzell AviationHartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit .

