UAE-Origin Beef Pepperoni Product Linked To Bacteria Contamination Not Imported Into Qatar: MOPH

Doha, Qatar: ​The of Public (MoPH) has clarified that the "Country Butcher Boy" beef pepperoni product, originating from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with an expiry date of March 1, 2025, is not imported into the local market.

​The Saudi Food and Drug Authority issued a warning regarding the recall of the aforementioned product due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The MoPH urges consumers, should they have personally imported the product, to refrain from consuming it and to dispose it off immediately.

The Ministry added that its Food Safety Department actively monitors notifications and information at the regional and international levels regarding potential food risks. This information is then referred to a specialised Food Incident Management and Risk Assessment team for necessary precautionary measures.

The MoPH reaffirms that all imported food products undergo the requisite regulatory procedures to ensure their safety, quality, and compliance with technical requirements and relevant standards.