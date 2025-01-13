Aktion Associates Promotes Paul Prickett To Vice President Of AES Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aktion Associates, a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider serving the Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Distribution, and industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Prickett as Vice President of the Architecture, Engineering & Professional Services (AES) Division.

The AES Division plays a key role in Aktion's continued growth by delivering innovative solutions including Deltek Vantagepoint and unmatched customer service to the Architecture, Engineering, and Professional Services industries. Prickett's leadership underscores Aktion's commitment to expanding its capabilities and maintaining its leadership position in this space.

"With over 25 years of experience in the technology space, Paul brings a proven track record in managing a VAR business," said Scott Irwin, Aktion Associates CEO. "His operational acumen, people leadership, and ability to foster key partnerships make him the ideal leader to guide the AES Division."

In his new role, Prickett will lead a team of sales and consulting professionals focused on delivering industry-leading Deltek solutions, including Vantagepoint, Vision, Ajera, Project Information Management (PIM), Replicon, Deltek Talent Management, and other Deltek legacy software. He will also play a key role in strengthening partnerships with Aktion's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners to enhance service offerings and drive innovation.

Most recently, Prickett joined Aktion as Director of Internal ERP and brings a wealth of history and experience in the technology space. Prior to Aktion, he held several executive leadership roles in the Value Added Reseller (VAR) community and guided these firms to top tier status and prominence. His leadership experience complements Aktion's strategic focus on further expanding its footprint in the Architecture, Engineering and Professional Services industries. Prickett attended both DePaul University and Michigan State University.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific, market-leading application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, and Manufacturing industries. Leveraging expertise in business process transformation and innovative IT solutions, Aktion consistently earns industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from its customers. Aktion's customer-centric approach is bolstered by its company-owned cloud and managed service platform, which provides award-winning speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. With nearly 7,000 customers and a growing workforce of 290+ employees, Aktion continues to set the standard for ERP cloud migrations and IT infrastructure services. To learn more, visit .

