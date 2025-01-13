Surgical Retractors Market Size To Reach USD 3.81 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR Of 6.74% – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global surgical retractors is set to witness significant growth driven by an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in surgical technologies. Pune, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Retractors Market Size & Growth Analysis: "According to SNS Insider, the Surgical Retractors Market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.74% from 2024 to 2032. The rising number of surgeries performed globally, technological advancements in surgical tools, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of the surgical retractors market." Surgical Retractors Market Trends: The increase in a number of surgery procedures is one of the major growth driving factors of the market The World Health Organization states there are more than 235 million major surgical procedures performed every year around the world. According to the American Hospital Association, there are approximately 40–50 million surgical procedures performed yearly in the U.S. alone. A high volume of these surgeries means an equally strong demand for surgical retractors. The surgical retractors market is a field that has been thoroughly influenced by technological innovations. In recent years, the introduction of advanced retractors like TITAN CSRTM has drastically changed surgery. Developed by Dr. Ramon Cestero, this state-of-the-art device requires only 6 seconds to assemble 50 times quicker than existing table-top mounted designs, and remains fully operational. These innovations are helping surgeons to be more efficient and may be a matter of life or death. The increasing trend of carrying out surgeries through minimally invasive procedures has increased the demand for specific usage retractors. In the US for example, the amount of laparoscopy had been an ever-growing statistic. Nearly one-third of all babies born in the United States were delivered by C-section, which often uses specialized retractors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018.

Get a Sample Report of Surgical Retractors Market@ The growth potential is also reflected in the government's data. Surgeons are expected to have a 7% rate of job growth from 2022 to 2032, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is much greater than the average for all occupations. The growing surgical workforce is expected to lead to the rising requirements of surgical instruments, which include retractors. Further growth in the incidence of chronic diseases is also stimulating the demand for surgical retractors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 15% of U.S. adults have chronic renal disease patients who may need surgical intervention. Such a rising burden of chronic diseases is likely to raise the surgical population thereby contributing to an increase in surgical retractor demand. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) – [Aesculap® Retractors, Uniplex-T Reusable Retractor System]

Integra LifeSciences (US) – [LUXTEC® Surgical Retractors, Jarit® Retractors]

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US) – [V. MuellerTM Surgical Retractors, Snowden-PencerTM Retractors]

Medtronic plc (US) – [Midas Rex® Surgical Retractors, ValleylabTM Retractors]

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US) – [HARMONIC® Retractors, ENSEAL® Retractors]

Stryker Corporation (US) – [Cobra Retractor System, F3TM Femoral Retractor]

Teleflex Incorporated (US) – [Weck Vista® Retractors, Deknatel® Retractors]

Medline Industries, Inc. (US) – [Medline Surgical Retractors, BasixTM Retractors]

Thompson Surgical Instruments (US) – [Thompson Retractor System, Mini-Bookler Retractor]

Sklar Surgical Instruments (US) – [Sklar® Retractors, SklarliteTM Retractors]

Cook Medical (US) – [Cook® Cervical Retractor Set, Cook® Vascular Retractor]

Terumo Corporation (Japan) – [Terumo® Surgical Retractors, SarnsTM Retractors]

Arthrex, Inc. (US) – [Arthrex® FiberWire Retractors, NanoScopeTM Retractors]

CONMED Corporation (US) – [GoldlineTM Retractors, Linvatec® Retractors]

Olympus Corporation (Japan) – [EndoEYETM Retractors, ThunderbeatTM Retractors]

Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US) – [Alexis® Wound Retractor, GelPOINT® Retractor]

LiNA Medical ApS (Denmark) – [LiNA Uterine Manipulator, LiNA LapGuardTM Retractor]

Globus Medical, Inc. (US) – [Revere® Retractor System, CREO® Retractor]

Henry Schein, Inc. (US) – [Henry Schein® Surgical Retractors, MaximaTM Retractors] The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US) – [Lone Star® Retractor System, INSORB® Skin Stapler] Surgical Retractors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.12 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.81 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.74% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures along with the Technological Advancement are Driving the Market Growth.

Segment Highlights

By Type

The handheld retractors segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52% in the surgical retractors market in 2023. Hand-held retractors are by far the most commonly used retractors and are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and designs for almost every surgical specialty. A handheld retractor has a low-profile blade-shaft design. Surgeons prefer it for its versatility, ease of use, and time efficiency during surgery. Handheld retractors continue to dominate the retractor market owing to their versatility which makes them prominent in a gamut of surgical procedures ranging from general to specialized areas such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, etc.

By Application

In 2023, the surgical retractors market was dominated by Ob/Gyn (Obstetrics and Gynecology) segment, captured 23% revenue generation. This application element is expected to see significant growth due to the developing number of gynecological surgeries, for example, hysterectomies and cesarean sections. The growing demand for specialized retractors for improved visualization and access to the surgical site during surgical procedures is also anticipated to boost the market growth of minimally invasive gynecological surgeries including laparoscopy.

By End-Use

The hospitals segment accounted for the maximum revenue 48% share in 2023, followed by outpatient surgical facilities, and academically affiliated hospitals as hospitals are where most surgical procedures are performed. In hospitals, growing surgery volumes along with increasing healthcare infrastructure developments are jointly driving the segment growth. The growing prevalence of advanced surgical equipment such as high-end retractors in hospitals is due to the increasing competition between hospitals to deliver maximum patient output while using state-of-the-art medical services.

Need any customization research on Surgical Retractors Market, Enquire Now@

Surgical Retractors Market Key Segmentation

By Type



Hand-held Self-retaining

By Product



Abdominal Retractor

Finger Retractor

Nerve Retractor

Orthopedic Retractor

Rectal Retractor

Thoracic Retractor

Ribbon Retractor Others

By Design



Fixed/Flat-Frame Retractors

Angled/Curved-Frame Retractors Blade/Elevated-Tip Retractors

By Application



Neurosurgery

Wound Closure

Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Ob/Gyn Others

By End-use



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America remained the dominant region for surgical retractors market which accounted for a significant share in 2023. The presence of abundant advanced hospitals, premium surgical centers, and a well-established healthcare network in this region drives the demand for surgical instruments. The United States is a key region for surgical retractors due to high government spending on healthcare and technology-backed surgical instruments. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, especially in the region of North America, is creating a lucrative opportunity and thus driving the market for sophisticated surgical retractors.

Asia-Pacific is growing with the fastest growth rate. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare investments, the increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, it should be noted that countries such as China & India, expanding their healthcare policies which means the need for surgical instruments including retractors will rise. Additionally, increasing surgical procedures in these regions, especially in areas such as orthopedics, cardiovascular and oncology are likely to drive market growth for surgical retractors.

Recent Developments



In December 2023, Medtronic launched a new series of innovative robotic-assisted surgical retractors. This helps improve accuracy and reduces manual adjustments, making it appropriate for complex surgeries. In September 2023, Johnson & Johnson entered a new handheld surgical retractor configuration with the launch of an ergonomic handheld retractor to the portfolio. The system is said to improve surgeon comfort and "fatigue save" during lengthy operations like spinal fusions.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Surgical Retractors Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Surgical Retractors Market by Type

8. Surgical Retractors Market by Product

9. Surgical Retractors Market by Design

10. Surgical Retractors Market by Application

11. Surgical Retractors Market by End-use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Surgical Retractors Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)