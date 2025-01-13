Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting final report on trump cases

(MENAFN) According to court filings filed on Saturday, US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who spearheaded two proceedings against President-elect Donald Trump, has resigned after submitting his final report on his findings.



In a request, the prosecution urged District Judge Aileen Cannon to refrain from extending her temporary injunction that would have prevented the release of some of the special counsel's report on the case against including secret documents. A tiny footnote in the court filing announced Smith's departure from the US Justice Department.



“The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10,” the footnote stated.



Judge Cannon oversees the case against Trump for improperly handling secret documents. She is unable to release Smith's case report until Monday.



According to court records made public on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to make the remaining portion of Smith's report—which includes his conclusions regarding Trump's purported attempts to rescind the outcomes of the 2020 US election—publicly available.



