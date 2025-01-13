ADQ's Strategic Acquisition Of Aramex Stake Enhances UAE's Logistics Sector

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's state-owned holding company, ADQ, has acquired a 22% stake in Aramex, a leading global logistics and solutions provider. This strategic aims to bolster the United Arab Emirates' position in the international logistics and transportation sector.

The was executed through a series of on-market transactions and an off-market special deal. Murtaza Hussain, ADQ's acting chief investment officer for M&A and alternative investments, stated that Aramex's global leadership in logistics complements ADQ's existing investments, including Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Airport, and Etihad Rail, as the company works to expand the UAE's logistics ecosystem.

Established in 1982, Aramex has grown into a global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, with over 600 offices in more than 65 countries. The company offers a wide range of services, including domestic and international express delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, road, air, and sea freight, supply chain management, and more.

In September 2020, ADQ initially acquired the 22% stake in Aramex through its subsidiary, Alpha Oryx Limited. This move was part of ADQ's broader strategy to invest in key sectors that support the UAE's economic diversification and growth.

Subsequently, in January 2022, Alpha Oryx transferred its 22.32% stake in Aramex to Abu Dhabi Ports Group, another ADQ subsidiary. This transfer aimed to create synergies between Aramex's global logistics operations and Abu Dhabi Ports' regional infrastructure, enhancing the UAE's logistics capabilities.

Aramex has been actively restructuring its operations to adapt to the evolving logistics landscape. In September 2021, the company split its core businesses into Aramex Express, focusing on business-to-consumer deliveries, and Aramex Logistics, handling business-to-business operations. This strategic realignment was designed to capture growth opportunities in the post-COVID-19 transportation and logistics industry.

The UAE's logistics sector has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing e-commerce demand and strategic investments in infrastructure. ADQ's acquisition of a substantial stake in Aramex aligns with the nation's vision to become a global logistics hub, leveraging its strategic location and advanced infrastructure.

ADQ, established in 2018, is one of the region's largest holding companies, with a broad portfolio spanning key sectors, including utilities, tourism and hospitality, aviation, transportation, logistics, industrial, real estate, media, healthcare, food and agriculture, and financial services. The company's investment in Aramex reflects its commitment to enhancing the UAE's economic competitiveness and diversification.