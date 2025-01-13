Dubai's Private Schools Experience Significant Growth In Student Enrolment

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Dubai's private education sector has achieved a notable milestone, with student enrolment increasing by 6% in the 2024-25 academic year, reaching a total of 387,441 students across 227 private schools. This growth underscores the city's commitment to providing diverse and high-quality educational options to its expanding and diverse population.

In alignment with Dubai's Education Strategy E33, which aims to establish at least 100 new private by 2033, ten new private schools opened during the 2024-25 academic year. This expansion reflects Dubai's dedication to enhancing its educational infrastructure to meet the needs of its residents.

The private schools in Dubai offer 17 different curricula, with the UK curriculum remaining the most popular choice, enrolling 37% of students. The Indian curriculum follows with 26%, the US curriculum with 14%, the International Baccalaureate with 7%, and the UK/IB hybrid curriculum with 4%. This diversity in educational offerings caters to the varied preferences of families residing in Dubai.

Emirati students represent a significant portion of the enrolment, with 33,210 Emirati students attending private schools in Dubai. Among them, the US curriculum is the most popular choice, followed by the UK and IB curricula. The E33 Strategy aims to empower Emirati students by providing access to world-class education, enhancing student well-being, and promoting a culture of lifelong learning. The growth in student enrolment is accompanied by an increase in the number of educators. As of the 2024-25 academic year, there are 27,284 teachers employed in Dubai's private schools, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous academic year. This rise in the teaching workforce reflects Dubai's ability to attract top teaching talent from around the globe, further solidifying its status as a leading hub for educators pursuing career advancement and professional development. See also

Refurbished HP Laptops: Affordable Power and Performance at PC Mart Dubai See alsoRefurbished HP Laptops: Affordable Power and Performance at PC Mart Dubai Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT