Dubai: ILT20 Kicks Off With Fireworks As Bollywood Stars Headline Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the ILT20 kicked off today at the Dubai International Stadium, fans were in for a treat with superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa headlining an opening ceremony, with a stunning fireworks display.

Following the opening ceremony, anticipation soared for the season opener that will see Dubai Capitals host defending champions, MI Emirates in a thrilling rematch of last year's final.

The opening ball of the season was bowled at 7.30pm local time with MI Emirates winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

Fans can catch the games live, from the comfort of their home through the Zee Network.

From Sunday, January 12, fans can get four tickets for just Dh40 in the general category. In a limited release, fans can also avail a 25 per cent discount on all Pavilion and Platinum tickets.