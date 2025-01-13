UAE: Netflix Increases Prices For Some Users How To Switch To A More Affordable Plan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Streaming giant has hiked its prices in the UAE, with some users set to pay up to Dh10 more every month.

The new rates will take effect on December 23, Netflix said in an advisory sent to users. The hike depends on the subscriber's chosen plan.

Those on 'standard' plan - who can watch full-HD shows on two devices at a time - will now have to pay Dh49 per month, up from the current rate of Dh39.

'Premium' subscribers - who enjoy ultra-HD streaming on four devices at once - will now be billed Dh71 per month, instead of Dh62.

Those on 'basic' subscription, however, won't see any increase. The Dh35 rate remains the same for this plan that allows users to stream only on one device at a time, with HD video resolutions.

How to switch to a lower-priced plan

If you're thinking of switching to a more affordable plan to save on monthly fees, here's what you need to do:



Log into your Netflix account on netflix (You'll be directed to an overview of your account.)

Click on 'Change plan' (with a star icon) on the first screen. Choose your plan and confirm.

Once you have downgraded your plan, the lower price will be reflected in your next bill but you can still enjoy the benefits of the higher-tier plan until the next billing date.

Those who are upgrading their plans, however, will be charged based on the remaining balance of the last payment, plus the pro-rata fees for the new one. All added features, however, will be available immediately.