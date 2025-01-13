عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former US Diplomat Gives Insight Into Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations And Trump's Foreign Policy

Former US Diplomat Gives Insight Into Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations And Trump's Foreign Policy


1/13/2025 6:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In today's exclusive interview with AzerNews , former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta provides insights into escalating tensions in the Lachin district, as recent reports from Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry highlight gunfire incidents involving Armenian forces.

Ambassador Cekuta also evaluates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent statements on the delimitation commissions and their January meeting.

Besides, the conversation explores Donald Trump's upcoming second-term inauguration and its potential impact on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Will Trump's leadership bring a shift away from the harmful pro-Armenian course of the Biden administration, as President Ilham Aliyev hopes?

Finally, Ambassador Cekuta shares his perspective on Trump's legacy in foreign policy, particularly in resolving conflicts like Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine.

MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109083333


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search