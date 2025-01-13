Former US Diplomat Gives Insight Into Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations And Trump's Foreign Policy
Date
1/13/2025 6:09:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In today's exclusive interview with AzerNews ,
former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta provides
insights into escalating tensions in the Lachin district, as recent
reports from Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry highlight gunfire
incidents involving Armenian forces.
Ambassador Cekuta also evaluates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan's recent statements on the delimitation commissions and
their January meeting.
Besides, the conversation explores Donald Trump's upcoming
second-term inauguration and its potential impact on
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Will Trump's leadership bring a shift
away from the harmful pro-Armenian course of the Biden
administration, as President Ilham Aliyev hopes?
Finally, Ambassador Cekuta shares his perspective on Trump's
legacy in foreign policy, particularly in resolving conflicts like
Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine.
