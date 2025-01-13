Kuwait First Deputy PM Discusses Coop. With Palestine, Yemen Envoys, UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf on Monday met separately with the ambassadors of Palestine and Yemen and a U.N. official on ways of promoting cooperation.

In a press release, the of Defense said Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah separately received in his office at the ministry Palestinian Ambassador in Kuwait Rami Tahboub, Yemeni Ambassador in Kuwait Ali bin Safaa and UN Secretary-General's Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher.

During the reception, they exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest and reviewed the latest regional and international developments. (end)

