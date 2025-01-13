(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center has been in the whistleblower business for over two decades and they have learned in some cases the hard way that the federal is not that serious about going after incredibly serious waste when it comes to how federal agencies spend the taxpayer's money that gets allotted to them each year. The reports of federal agencies protecting their own and or being slow to improve performance are 100% accurate. And the group is offering some suggestions that might change these incredibly pathetic facts.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "One of the biggest problems is the federal government has made it incredibly difficult for outside groups to go after waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars because it would appear that once the taxpayer dollar gets spent the federal government does not care. While every month the Department of Justice will roll out the names of individuals, groups or organizations that might have been identified as overbilling the federal government-the only consequence might be a refund check-and those identified reflect only a fraction of the taxpayer money that was blown on waste, fraud and abuse. Given the fact the current US national debt is $36 trillion dollars we would strongly suggest the following:

1. "Currently the Department of Justice and federal judges do not view favorably groups that initiate marketing campaigns to identify specific types of waste, fraud and abuse whistleblowers involved in healthcare, defense contractors, education, the VA, energy or other government sectors because the US Whistleblower Laws are archaic. As an example, if a group markets directly to whistleblowers that have proof of serious federal taxpayer waste, fraud or abuse-the group and whistleblower might get sanctioned as 'serial whistleblowers' and the Department of Justice and or federal judges will probably drop the case. How insane is that? To repeat, the US Federal Government is $36 trillion dollars in debt and the federal government does not seem willing to embrace new federal whistleblowers rules and an aggressive effort to assist whistleblowers with proof in stepping forward.

2. "Another huge problem is every federal agency that we can think of has an Office of Inspector General and these internal organizations are supposed to go after waste, fraud and abuse. However, based on our experience often these types of federal agencies-departments frequently turn on their whistleblowers who try to report on the wrongdoing, waste, or blatant fraud. The fix is to allow private groups to organize the whistleblowers with their specific information on federal tax dollar waste, fraud or abuse and on a mass production basis-go to the Department of Justice-with an emphasis being the whistleblower is protected, and the taxpayer gets a refund.”

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging the incoming Trump Administration and the new leadership at the Department of Justice to get serious about reforming federal whistleblower rules because without serious changes nothing will change with respect to Washington, DCs spending habits and the misuse of federal tax dollars. As they would be happy to explain, whistleblowing should be a very big business when it comes to retrieving wasted federal taxpayer dollars-and everyone will win including the whistleblowers, the taxpayers and the organizations that made it happen. The group believes these structural changes are long overdue in Washington, DC if the federal government is going to get waste, fraud and financial abuse under control.

