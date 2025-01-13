Kurram On Edge: Threats Of Protest March, 288 Deaths Amid Prolonged Blockades

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram's civil society has raised alarms over an escalating humanitarian crisis caused by prolonged blockades, claiming that 288 people, including 153 children, have lost their lives due to the unavailability of medicines and medical care.



Meanwhile, Parachinar traders have threatened a protest if convoys carrying essential goods are not dispatched. Residents stranded in Raisan, Hangu, have announced plans to march on foot to Parachinar if the road remains closed.

Dire Conditions in Kurram

For over three months, all major roads, including the main highway, have remained shut due to ongoing clashes and sporadic gunfire. The blockade has left residents without necessities, food, and medical supplies, creating an "intolerable situation" for those trapped in the district.

According to Iftikhar Hussain, a leader of the Drug Association, hospitals, and medical stores have run out of essential medicines and vaccines, leading to a sharp rise in deaths among children and patients with chronic conditions. Ali Jawad, General Secretary of Kurram's civil society, reported that a survey of Parachinar and surrounding villages revealed devastating figures-153 children among the 288 deceased due to inadequate medical care.

Traders' Plight and Threatened Protests

Parachinar's traders revealed that 160 trucks loaded with essential supplies had been stranded in Tall for three weeks, awaiting security convoys. Addressing a press conference, trader leaders Haji Jafar Hussain, Liaqat Hussain, and Nasir Hussain expressed frustration over government delays, stating that perishable goods, including vegetables and poultry, are rotting, while transportation costs have skyrocketed.

“Our shops are empty, yet we continue paying rents, and citizens are suffering without food and medical supplies,” lamented the traders. They warned that if convoys were not dispatched by tomorrow, they would be compelled to launch a protest movement.

Later, the traders met with district authorities, who assured them convoys would be sent soon.

Stranded Residents Consider Extreme Measures

Stranded residents in Raisaan, Hangu, exasperated by repeated delays and cancellations of convoys, have announced their intent to walk to Parachinar if the road remains closed. Social activist Mir Afzal Khan emphasized that the public's patience has worn thin and demanded immediate action to reopen the routes.

Protests in Lower Kurram

In Mandori, Lower Kurram, tribal groups have staged sit-ins on the main highway, demanding aid for Bagan's victims.

Government Response

The district administration stated efforts are underway to implement a 14-point peace agreement and reopen the main highway. Surveys to demolish bunkers in Balishkhel and Khar Kalay have also commenced, marking progress toward restoring peace in the region.