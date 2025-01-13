Feature Film Inclusive Magic Premiered In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The feature film-fairy tale "Marytale. Inkluziv Möcüzələr" (Inclusive Magic) has been premiered at CineMastercard, Azernews reports.

The was created based on the fairy tale "Mary on Vacation" from the collection "Magenta" by member of the Azerbaijan Writers Union Sabina Zulalova Sabina Zulalova.

In their remarks, they stressed the importance of implementing the project in supporting the integration of children with Down syndrome into society and revealing their creative potential.

Famous actors took part in the film, including People's Artist Gamida Omarova and Azer Aydemir. The director and main character was Sabina Zulalova herself. This is her third work in the film industry, previously she shot the short films "Not Cinema" and "İki Cahan" and several video projects, including "Yaşadaq" (against selective abortions) and "Yeddi gözəl" (dedicated to the great poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi).

Children with Down syndrome - Ismail, Zarifa and Ayan - took part in the film. The inclusive role of a deaf-mute artist was played by Sabina's daughter - Saima Madatova, who is also the screenwriter and translator of the film's subtitles. The filming took place in Gabala and Baku.

The film was produced by: second director Vusal Khamdullayev, cameramen Emin Faraeliev, Orkhan Gurbanov, sound engineer Ramal Rustamli, editor Elnur Eytiramoglu, composers Imruza Huseynova and Leyla Mamedova.

Honored Artist Ogtay Babazade, actor Azer Aydemir, MP Vugar Iskandarov, head of the "Ümidlə gəl" charity project Haji Guliyev, pediatrician of the Rehabilitation Center for People with Down Syndrome Konul Suleymanova addressed the event.

The event featured performances by pupils of the Rehabilitation Center for People with Down Syndrome.