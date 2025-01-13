Feature Film Inclusive Magic Premiered In Baku
Date
1/13/2025
Laman Ismayilova
The feature film-fairy tale "Marytale. Inkluziv Möcüzələr"
(Inclusive Magic) has been premiered at CineMastercard,
Azernews reports.
The film was created based on the fairy tale "Mary on Vacation"
from the collection "Magenta" by member of the Azerbaijan Writers
Union Sabina Zulalova Sabina Zulalova.
In their remarks, they stressed the importance of implementing
the project in supporting the integration of children with Down
syndrome into society and revealing their creative potential.
Famous actors took part in the film, including People's Artist
Gamida Omarova and Azer Aydemir. The director and main character
was Sabina Zulalova herself. This is her third work in the film
industry, previously she shot the short films "Not Cinema" and "İki
Cahan" and several video projects, including "Yaşadaq" (against
selective abortions) and "Yeddi gözəl" (dedicated to the great poet
and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi).
Children with Down syndrome - Ismail, Zarifa and Ayan - took
part in the film. The inclusive role of a deaf-mute artist was
played by Sabina's daughter - Saima Madatova, who is also the
screenwriter and translator of the film's subtitles. The filming
took place in Gabala and Baku.
The film was produced by: second director Vusal Khamdullayev,
cameramen Emin Faraeliev, Orkhan Gurbanov, sound engineer Ramal
Rustamli, editor Elnur Eytiramoglu, composers Imruza Huseynova and
Leyla Mamedova.
Honored Artist Ogtay Babazade, actor Azer Aydemir, MP Vugar
Iskandarov, head of the "Ümidlə gəl" charity project Haji Guliyev,
pediatrician of the Rehabilitation Center for People with Down
Syndrome Konul Suleymanova addressed the event.
The event featured performances by pupils of the Rehabilitation
Center for People with Down Syndrome.
