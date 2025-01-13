PM Modi Led Govt Wiped Out Terrorism From J&K, Turned It Into Real Paradise: LG Sinha

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 6.5-km-long Z-Morh tunnel in Central Kashmir, LG Sinha highlighted the developmental strides J&K has achieved under PM Modi's leadership.

“The led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wiped out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and has turned it into a real paradise. Peace, progress, and prosperity have become the hallmarks of his regime,” said LG Sinha, as per news agency KNO.

LG Sinha termed the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, as a“game changer” for the region.

He described the (Z-Morh) tunnel as a“Bhagya Rekha” (lifeline) for Jammu and Kashmir, enabling year-round connectivity to the picturesque Sonamarg.

“This is a day of immense pride. This tunnel will boost connectivity and usher in a new era of economic opportunities for the region,” said LG Sinha.

He also announced that the much-awaited Zojila tunnel, which will connect Sonamarg with Ladakh, is set to be completed by 2026.

He said,“Ek ek kar ke, aapke khwabon ko saakar karne ka kaam PM Modi ne kiya hai (One by one, PM Modi has turned your dreams into reality),” LG Sinha said.

Expressing confidence in J&K's bright future, LG Sinha said,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir will achieve new heights of development and prosperity.”

Highlighting PM Modi's commitment to J&K's development, LG Sinha revealed that road projects worth

Rs 1.5 lakh crore are currently underway in the Union Territory.

He added that 99% of J&K's villages have been connected through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“In 2024 alone, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir three times, inaugurating projects worth Rs 41,000 crore. The Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari dream is set to become a reality,” LG Sinha remarked.

LG Sinha also emphasized the remarkable growth in J&K's tourism sector, which he credited to the region's newfound peace and stability.“In 2024, 2.35 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the transformation of J&K into a hub of tourism, not terrorism,” he stated.

The LG paid tributes to the seven Z-Morh tunnel staff members, who lost their lives in a terrorist attack at Gagangeer last month.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now