A Captivating Fusion of Greek Cuisine and Live Music Awaits at Ergon Deli & Café Erth Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Discover an extraordinary dining journey at Ergon, where the finest Greek flavors meet the soulful rhythms of live against the backdrop of stunning waterfront views. Guests can revel in a reimagined dinner experience every Tuesday to Sunday from 7 PM, as a talented live duo sets the perfect ambiance for an evening of culinary and sensory delight.



At the core of this unparalleled experience is Ergon’s elevated dinner menu, a celebration of Greece's rich gastronomic heritage infused with contemporary creativity. The menu features new, mouthwatering additions such as Grilled Whole Lobster, Grilled Fresh Prawns, Lamb Chops, and the indulgent Wagyu Ribeye Steak. These standout dishes join Ergon’s impressive lineup of hot and cold meze, Greek-style meat and seafood specialties, vibrant salads, and decadent desserts—all meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients and a modern touch.



Chef Dimitrios Balaouras expressed his passion behind Ergon’s exquisite menu and for curating an immersive dining experience and stated, "At Ergon, every dish tells a story of Greece—its bold flavors, time-honored traditions, and the heartwarming essence of its hospitality. The addition of live music elevates this connection, weaving food, culture, and community into a truly unforgettable experience for our guests."



From the smoky allure of grilled meats to the refreshing zest of Mediterranean herbs in meze, each bite at Ergon is a testament to the authenticity and innovation of Greek cuisine. Complemented by serene waterfront views and the enchanting melodies of live music, dining at Ergon transforms into a sensory escape like no other.



Elevate your evenings at Ergon, where flavors, melodies, and ambiance merge in perfect harmony and every moment is a celebration of culture, cuisine, and connection. Rediscover the magic of Greek dining in the heart of Abu Dhabi.



MENAFN13012025007464016105ID1109083111