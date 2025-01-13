Turkish total turnover index rises by 42.4 percent year-on-year in November

(MENAFN) Based on official data issued by TurkStat on Monday, Türkiye's total turnover index saw an increase of 42.4 percent year-on-year in November 2024. This marked a substantial growth compared to the same period in the previous year, reflecting a positive economic trend across various sectors.



Breaking down the performance by industry, the industrial sector rose by 30.1 percent, while the construction sector experienced an even more notable jump of 55.9 percent. The trade sector also showed strong growth, up by 44.6 percent, and the services sector posted a solid increase of 53.3 percent. These figures highlight the diverse areas of economic expansion within the country.



When viewed on a monthly basis, the total turnover index showed a healthy recovery in November, increasing by 2.6 percent. This followed a slight decline of 1.3 percent in October, indicating a positive trend in the short-term performance of the economy.



Focusing on specific sectors, the industrial sector recorded a growth of 2.3 percent month-on-month, while the construction sector saw a modest rise of 0.9 percent. The trade sector grew by 3.1 percent, and services experienced a 2.1 percent increase. These monthly changes reflect steady growth across the key sectors of the economy in November.

