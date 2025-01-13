Algeria dismisses accusations France had played role in escalation of tensions between two countries

(MENAFN) Algeria on Saturday dismissed accusations that France had played a role in the escalation of tensions between the two countries. The dispute arose after Algeria refused to accept an influencer, who had been deported from France, back into its territory. The Algerian Foreign issued a statement condemning the "disinformation campaign" launched by the far-right in France, emphasizing that Algeria was not engaged in any form of escalation or insult. The influencer, a 59-year-old man named Dulman, was detained by French authorities in Montpellier after posting a controversial TikTok video. He was charged with inciting violence through his social media posts. Despite being placed on a flight to Algeria on Thursday, the Algerian government refused to allow his entry, leading to his return to France later that evening.



The French Interior Ministry confirmed that Dulman was sent back to France after Algeria refused to admit him. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow warned that France might impose visa restrictions or reduce development aid if Algeria's actions continued. He added that France would have "no choice but to respond" to further escalation from Algeria. Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailo accused Algeria of attempting to humiliate France by rejecting the return of its deported citizen. The strained relations between the two countries are rooted in Algeria's history as a former French colony, which gained independence in 1962 following a bloody war.



In addition to Dulman, two other Algerian influencers were arrested last week in Grenoble and Brest, with another influencer taken into custody in Lyon. They are accused of making threats against the Algerian government, including death threats. Retailo emphasized that social media should not be a "lawless zone" for spreading hatred or inciting violence.

MENAFN13012025000045015687ID1109082850