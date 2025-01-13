Teams at Jordanian field hospital start treating patients, receiving visitors

(MENAFN) The teams at the Jordanian field hospital (South Gaza/5) have started treating patients and receiving visitors to offer medical and therapeutic services to help alleviate the suffering caused by the ongoing war in Gaza. This initiative is part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of King Abdullah II. The medical teams are working at full capacity to deliver top-quality care to the people of Gaza. The hospital staff, including administrative, medical, and nursing personnel, are honored to be providing services in Gaza in accordance with the directives of King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces.



The hospital features specialized clinics, including those for general surgery, arterial surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery and burns, orthopedics, pediatrics, maxillofacial surgery, internal medicine, gynecology, and premature babies, as well as a mobile unit for amputee support. Additionally, the Jordanian Armed Forces have sent construction materials to establish the first phase of the "Obstetrics and Prematurity / Khan Younis" field hospital. This phase is nearly complete, and subsequent stages will continue to provide critical care for women during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as for premature infants in Gaza.

