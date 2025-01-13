Conservative Wave: Right-Wing Parties Lead in 8 of 9 Major 2025 Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as conservative parties gain traction in major worldwide. indicate a rightward shift in 8 out of 9 key countries holding presidential elections in 2025. This trend spans across Latin America, Europe, and Oceania.



Economic uncertainties and immigration concerns are fueling the rise of right-wing parties. An increasingly intrusive characterized by proliferating regulations, escalating taxes, diminishing personal liberties, and eroding freedom of speech, has emerged as a critical factor fueling conservative momentum.



Australia, Norway, Germany , Canada, and Chile are experiencing a rightward shift. This change is driven by dissatisfaction with current left and center governments. Only Bolivia is expected to maintain its left-wing government. Ecuador, Poland, and the Czech Republic are likely to keep their right-wing administrations.



While immigration rates have risen globally, left-wing governments tend to be more welcoming. However, this approach can lead to challenges such as crime and cultural conflicts. As a result, many countries are opting for more restrictive policies on immigration.



The right-wing parties present themselves as a solution to these challenges. They offer promises of order, security, and nationalism, which resonate with many voters in the current climate.

This rightward trend is also expected to impact the G7. By 2025, the group could have five right-wing leaders, the highest number since 2011. Only Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and France's President Emmanuel Macron are set to remain in their positions.



The potential change in leadership for five of the seven G7 nations represents a significant shift. While the future leaders of Germany and Canada are yet to be determined, center-right candidates are currently leading in the polls for both countries.



As the world approaches these crucial elections, the global political landscape appears poised for a notable shift towards conservative governance. This trend reflects changing voter priorities and concerns in an era of economic uncertainty and social change.



